Mpumalanga man caught with 500KG of marijuana inside taxi

Durban - A 42 year-old man from Mpumalanga appeared before the Nkomazi Magistrate's Court on Monday after he was caught by police at the weekend, transporting around 500 kilograms of marijuana in a Toyota Quantum on the N4. The suspect was arrested on Saturday morning during a sting operation about five kilometres away from the Malelane CBD in the Nkomazi municipality, Nelspruit police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said.

The estimated street value of the drugs is about R750,000. The suspect was charged for dealing in dagga. “According to the report, SAPS members from Malelane were conducting a sting operation on the N4 Road, about 5 kilometres away from Malelane CBD. A white Toyota Quantum then emerged with one occupant (driver) and it was spotted then stopped by the members. “During the search, police discovered the said bags of dagga weighing about 500 kilograms, to the estimated street value of about R750, 000,” Mohlala said.

Mpumalanga’s provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney, lauded the arrest. "The public should expect more of these kinds of operations as we move towards Easter holidays. We will intensify our efforts whilst we clampdown on crime. We shall leave no stone unturned,” Daphney said. Meanwhile, a 34 year-old man from Mpumalanga is expected to apply for bail on Tuesday after he was arrested for impersonating an officer.

The suspect, Nkosingiphile Siyalu Mancoba, stole a SAPS uniform from a house he was working at, posed as a border police officer at the Jeppes Reef post and robbed unsuspecting victims on April 5. After the suspect’s arrest, he was taken to Schoemansdal Police Station where he was identified by an officer who had hired him to fix her ceiling earlier this year. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was reportedly wearing a woman’ shirt and a male trouser.

Police say they are still trying to determine where he got the police items from. He appeared before the Nkomazi Magistrate Court on Monday.