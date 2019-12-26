Rustenburg - At least 1,300 drivers have been arrested in Mpumalanga in the past month for driving under the influence of alcohol, the provincial police said on Thursday.
"This poses a danger, not only to these drivers, but to other road users as well because most lives are lost due to people who disobey the law by consciously going behind the wheel after consumption of alcohol," said police spokesperson brigadier Leonard Hlathi.
He said since the beginning of the safer festive season operation, police detained more than 1,300 drivers for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol. Twenty-eight of them were arrested in Nelspruit last Sunday.