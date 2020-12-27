1 killed in Boxing Day tavern shooting in Haartbeeskop, Mpumalanga

Pretoria - Mpumalanga police are investigating a case of murder and three counts of attempted murder following the killing of a 27-year-old man and the wounding of three others during early hours of the morning on Boxing Day.

A group of men were outside a tavern in Haartbeeskop, Mpumalanga when they were shot, resulting in the death of one of the men.

Of the three wounded victims, two have been treated and discharged while the third man is reportedly fighting for his life in hospital.

Investigations into the incident are currently underway.

While no arrests have been made as yet, people from the local community have been very cooperative in the investigation and with the information provided thus far, the SAPS are confident arrests will be made.