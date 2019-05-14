File picture

Port Elizabeth - Police arrested three men between 27 and 35 years of age, acting on information from the community in Kaapmuiden near Nelspruit, on the N4 for possession of and dealing in drugs with an estimated street value of R60 million. The three suspects, believed to be Mozambican nationals were arrested about 7.30 on Tuesday travelling in two Toyota Prados with Mozambican registration numbers along the N4 national road, at Kaapmuiden with a massive consignment, believed to be heroin.

"The vehicles fitting that description were spotted and intercepted whereupon one of them attempted to flee but was no match for the police. Upon being searched, drugs were found stashed on the spare wheels of the vehicles," the police said in a statement.

Police said that this follows the interception of another package of heroin valued at R25 million last month at a roadblock during the Operation Easter Safety Campaign, also along the N4 on the outskirts of Nelspruit.

"Acting provincial commissioner of the police in Mpumalanga, Major General Frans Mashika congratulated members of the community as well as the police for a job well done."

African News Agency (ANA)