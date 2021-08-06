3 life terms for serial killer who preyed on elderly women at old age homes and killed them

Johannesburg - A Gauteng serial killer that robbed and killed three pensioners in three months has been handed three life sentences. Two of the elderly women were killed at old age homes while the other was killed in her home. All were strangled to death.

Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi of the Mpumalanga Hawks said Shaun Oosthuizen travelled from Gauteng to Nelspruit, Mpumalanga in July 2018. He then went to Macadamia Old Age Home where he robbed Henrietta Catharina Potgieter, 85, of money and killed her. He was arrested. However, after numerous bail applications, it was granted. “While he was out on bail, he further committed another murder of an elderly resident, Barbara Esme Fenton, 74, by strangling her to death on September 2018 at her home in Alberton,” Sekgotodi said, adding the victim was robbed too.

“The Hawks' investigation led to the arrest of Oosthuisen immediately after the incident and he was further linked to another murder that occurred on June 24 2018 where Engela Van Wyk,86, was killed and robbed at Rus ’n Bietjie Old Age Home in Springs. “The case was finalised where the accused was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment for Van Wyk's murder and 15 years imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances.” Sekgotodi said in December 2019, Oosthuizen was sentenced to life imprisonment for Fenton's death and 20 years imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

On August 5, the Mpumalanga High Court handed him an additional life imprisonment for Potgieter’s murder plus 15 years imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances. “He will serve a total of three life sentences for killing three old women and 50 years for further robbing them.” The Hawks head in Mpumalanga, Major General Zodwa Mokoena applauded the investigating team for securing the life sentences.