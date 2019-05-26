Four people diedwhen a car and a bakkie collided head-on on the N2, about 25km from Ermelo in Mpumalanga. Picture: ER24

Ermelo - Four people, two men and two women, died and another man was critically injured when a car and a bakkie collided head-on on the N2, about 25km from Ermelo in Mpumalanga on Saturday evening, paramedics said. ER24 paramedics, along with Ermelo fire and emergency services, arrived on the scene at 7pm, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.

The car was off the side of the road and the bakkie still in the road, on its roof. Three occupants, two men and one woman, were trapped in the car and another woman was also trapped in the bakkie.

All four had suffered severe injuries, showed no signs of life, and were unfortunately declared dead on arrival. They were believed to be between the ages of 28 and 35.

Another man, believed to have been the driver of the bakkie, was found outside his vehicle. He had suffered multiple injuries. He was stabilised on the scene before being taken in a critical condition to Ermelo Provincial Hospital for further treatment, Campbell said.

African News Agency/ANA