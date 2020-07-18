67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Help Pediatric Care Africa provide surgery for vulnerable children

Pediatric Care Africa's services include: Assisting vulnerable patients with access to private doctors and specialists.

Life changing pediatric surgeries ranging from heart valve replacement to repairing cleft palates and everything in between.

Monthly food and clothing care packs to smaller children in need.

Special care and assistance to special needs children, such as children suffering from Cerebral Palsy.

Regular medical and food outreaches to informal settlements and care Centres.

Disaster Relief throughout Africa, such as with Cyclone Idai in March 2019 (Mozambique)

The NPO, however, does not just provide medical care but also assists the community with food and other basic essentials donated by local businesses.





Since the start of the national Covid-19, they have been supplying around 500 families with food parcels on a weekly basis.





"Lockdown is biting and with large numbers of persons suddenly not receiving an income or only a partial income, we are kept busy 7 days per week," the organisation said on its Facebook page.

"Dozens of doctor's appointments and visits that we have to make for sick children during lockdown is costing large amounts of money considering that the average Dr’s appointment with medicines costs on average R867-00 excluding lab tests, X rays etc. Couple that with 500 families every two weeks that rely on us for food parcels during lockdown, we are busy 7 days per week and functioning at full capacity."





The organisation also provides baby care packs containing formula, baby food, diapers, basic medicines, clothing, blankets and toys to vulnerable infants. The value of each pack is around R1 800.





