67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Warm the World with beautiful blankets that create employment too
Warm The World is a non-profit organisation that places baskets of wool and knitting needles in the waiting rooms of doctors, dentists, lawyers, beauticians, hairdressers, school staff rooms and with knitting groups. People who are waiting knit a few rows of a square whilst they wait and the next client simply carries on until it is a square.
These squares are then collected and delivered to previously unemployed women who sew them into colourful blankets. They are distributed to many beneficiaries in Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.
The organisation believes that every day should be Mandela Day, and distribute blankets virtually on a daily basis.
For Mandela Day 2020, the NPO is asking all their members, as well as the general public, to contribute by doing one of the following:
Form a group and
- Buy 67 balls of wool; knit them into squares; we will arrange to have them delivered to our sewing ladies to put together;
- Buy 67 fleecy blankets and hand them out to homeless or other less fortunate people as you drive around your suburb, or at an orphanage, child care centre, rape crisis centre or aged home;
Individually
- Buy 6 or 7 balls of wool for knitting squares:
- Knit squares for 67 minutes;
- Drop 6 or 7 blankets at an orphanage, child care centre, rape crisis centre or aged home;
Contact [email protected] to arrange to drop off the squares.
For more information on Warm the World visit their website or Facebook page.
* Find more organisations and worthy causes to support on Mandela Day: https://www.iol.co.za/trends/mandeladay