67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Warm the World with beautiful blankets that create employment too

Warm The World is a non-profit organisation that places baskets of wool and knitting needles in the waiting rooms of doctors, dentists, lawyers, beauticians, hairdressers, school staff rooms and with knitting groups. People who are waiting knit a few rows of a square whilst they wait and the next client simply carries on until it is a square.

These squares are then collected and delivered to previously unemployed women who sew them into colourful blankets. They are distributed to many beneficiaries in Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

The organisation believes that every day should be Mandela Day, and distribute blankets virtually on a daily basis.

For Mandela Day 2020, the NPO is asking all their members, as well as the general public, to contribute by doing one of the following:

Form a group and

