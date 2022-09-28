A heavy duty truck and bus were torched during ongoing taxi protests in White River

Johannesburg – A bus and heavy duty truck have been torched and a policeman injured during the ongoing taxi protest on the R40 between Mbombela and White River following a dispute between local bus operator Buscor and various taxi associations. The taxi riot is allegedly retaliation by various taxi associations against the bus service. Taxis have also blocked some roads which have not only affected people in these areas but also allegedly brought Buscor operations in them to a standstill.

Colonel Donald Mdhuli said: “We had various incidents, including one in which the taxi operators went to the government complex and were dispersed by the members of public order policing. However, after that the protesters allegedly torched a truck. A member of the police was injured after being attacked by the protesters with a bottle. He has since been taken to the hospital where he is receiving medical attention.” Mdhuli added: “We also had another incident in which a bus was torched in Pienaar. No one has as yet been arrested for these crimes.” The protests began on Tuesday and continued through Wednesday. Major routes in Mbombela and surrounding areas were affected by the protests.

“Police in Mpumalanga are monitoring the situation following the incidents of protests which have been carried out since yesterday evening and this morning especially in the Enhlanzini district,” said Mdhuli Mdhuli added: “There were other areas that were affected which include Inkomazi, especially Pienaar, Nelspruit CBD and other areas in the Masoyi policing precinct. However, the police are maintaining their presence.” This is a developing story.

