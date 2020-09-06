Actress Thandeka Mdeliswa’s death ‘another incident of GBV’, says her family

Johannesburg - Actress Thandeka Mdeliswa’s family have confirmed that she was shot in a brutal gender-based violence incident which they said has left them “deeply hurt”.

The actress is best known for her lead role in SABC’s isiNdebele language drama series, iKani.

In a statement on Sunday the family said: “It is with great sorrow that we inform you of the passing on of our dearest daughter.

“She was shot in Evander, Mpumalanga on Thursday 3 September 2020. She was immediately rushed to Evander hospital, stabilised then airlifted to Witbank after which she was transferred to Steve Biko Academic Hospital (Pretoria) as her condition was critical but stable. She passed on in the morning of the 5th September 2020 (Saturday).

“The circumstances surrounding her shooting are still under investigation by Evander SAPS in Mpumalanga.”