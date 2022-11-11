Alleged carjacker dies after being assaulted by community members

Pretoria - An alleged carjacker died after being assaulted by community members in Mpumalanga on Wednesday. Earlier, his victim, a 21-year-old woman, had a narrow escape when she pretended that she had to go to the bathroom after being hijacked in Lydenburg, police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said.

“It is alleged that three suspects who were driving in a Nissan NP200 bumped into a Toyota Fortuner from the back. This was the suspects' tricks as they allegedly faked the accident in order to gain her attention and be in a position to hijack her,” Mohlala said in a statement. “Thereafter, both drivers had to stop and assess the damages. They then all agreed to proceed to the police station to report the accident.” After the staged crash, two of the Nissan’s occupants got into the woman’s Fortuner, insisting that they did not trust her to go to the police station.

“Along the way, the woman was pointed with a firearm and ordered to take a different direction route from the road leading to the police station. The woman had to think quickly and used her brains when she saw a filling station ahead. She acted to be pressed, then pleaded with them to allow her to use a bathroom, and the alleged hijackers gave her permission,” said Mohlala. Immediately after she alighted from her vehicle, at the filling station, the woman drew the attention of community members at the premises. “As a result, one suspect alighted from the vehicle and tried to flee from angry community members. Meanwhile, the other suspect jumped into the driver's seat and hit the dust with the Toyota Fortuner. The suspect who tried to run away was cornered by community members and he sustained some injuries during his capture before alerting the police,” said Mohlala.

“When the arrest was executed, a firearm was found in his possession and it was confiscated for further investigation. He was taken to hospital for medical attention.” Police and community members started looking for the hijacked Toyota Fortuner. “Information surfaced that it was heading towards Bapsfontein. Community members in the area spotted it, and cornered the driver and managed to take it from the alleged hijacker. During his capture it is alleged that he was assaulted,” said Mohlala.

When police arrived to rescue him, it was too late as he reportedly died from injuries after being severely assaulted. “The (Nissan) NP200 was also spotted by members of the police from Lydenburg K9 Unit on one of the dirt roads leading to one of the farms. One suspect was arrested. The investigation thus far indicates that the NP200 which was recovered was fitted with false registration number plates,” said Mohlala. “The vehicle was in fact reported stolen in Alberton, Gauteng, in October 2022. It was further established that the suspects are from Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, in Gauteng Province.”

Two suspects, aged 25 and 33, were charged for possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles and police said they could be linked to a number of hijackings, including of the Toyota Fortuner and the Nissan NP200. The two are expected to appear in the Mashishing Magistrate's Court today. “They will also have to answer to charges in relation to the illegal possession of firearm. Police cannot rule out the possibility of adding other charges pending the investigation,” said Mohlala.