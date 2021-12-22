Alleged cop killer arrested in Mpumalanga

Rustenburg – Another man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Mpumalanga policeman Sergeant Joseph Christopher Kutu, the Hawks said on Wednesday. “The arrest followed intelligence-driven information about one of the outstanding suspects in the case. The suspect was arrested at his home in Kwaggafontein on Tuesday.

“The suspect is expected to appear before the Emalahleni Magistrate’s Court soon, and he will join other suspects who are in custody. More arrests are imminent and the investigation continues," said Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi. She said the 24-year-old was wanted for the murder of Kutu of the Witbank Tactical Response Team, who was gunned down at his house in July. Kutu’s wife, Patricia Mabojane Kutu, 28, a court interpreter, and her accomplice, Vincent Bonginkosi, 39, were arrested on December 14 and December 16 respectively.

They appeared at the Emalahleni Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and were remanded in custody until December 28 when they will apply for bail. In a separate incident, the police in the Free State said a 52-year-old municipal worker was arrested for allegedly stealing plumbing equipment and other tools worth R50 000 from the Matjhabeng Local Municipality. Spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said the man was arrested on Wednesday when the police followed up on information received.