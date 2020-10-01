ANC Women’s League to protest against ANC Mpumalanga official accused of raping twin daughters

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - A senior Mpumalanga ANC official who is accused of raping his eight year old twin daughters is expected to apply for bail at the Mbombela Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. The former ANC MP, along with his 26-year-old stepson, were arrested on Monday. Their arrests followed a two month investigation that started in July when a teacher noticed that something was amiss with the state of the victims while attending lessons.. The teacher reportedly sounded the alarm, which forced authorities to spring into action. As the case returns to court on Thursday, the NPA said it would oppose bail.

The ANC Women’s League said it would make its presence felt in court by staging a picket.

The league’s secretary-general, Meokge Matuba, said they do not want the suspects to be granted bail and later walk free as if the crime they allegedly committed was minor.

“Other than offering support to the victims and meeting with the family to ensure that they (victims) are in a safe place, we will be out in full force in court.

“We will stage a picket outside to voice our anger and say the suspects should not be granted bail,” Matuba said.

Political Bureau