Bakkie used to steal Transnet diesel lands in ditch

Pretoria - A 37-year-old man has been arrested in Mpumalanga for stealing diesel from rail, port and pipeline company Transnet, which he and other suspects were siphoning from a pipeline in Orgies, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said on Friday.

The man was arrested on Thursday after Transnet experienced a drop in pressure on the pipeline and deployed a team which noticed a vehicle next to the line and relayed the information to security, Hawks spokeswoman in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, said.

“On arrival, the security noticed a double cab bakkie which immediately drove away at high speed. The driver of the bakkie lost control and landed in a ditch. One suspect was arrested and others fled on foot,” she said, adding the man would appear before the Ogies Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

In October, five people, including a lawyer, appeared in a Vosloorus court in Gauteng on charges of possessing suspected stolen diesel as well as damaging essential infrastructure while siphoning fuel from Transnet.

At the time, the Hawks said Transnet officials had reported a pipeline pressure drop in the Free State town of Cornelia and contacted local police who established crude oil worth an estimated R150 000 had been stolen.