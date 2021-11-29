Bid to smuggle R2.8 million heroin gets trafficker 15 years in jail

PRETORIA – The Barberton Magistrate’s Court has convicted and sentenced Andwele Solomon Mwabangwe, 46, to 15 years imprisonment after being found in possession of more than 17kg of heroine with an estimated value of almost R3 million. Spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said Mwabangwe was arrested while travelling to Gauteng, from eSwatini.

“The accused was arrested on 11 March 2021, while he was driving a Ford Ranger bakkie along R40 road next to Nkomazi Toll Plaza from Swaziland to Gauteng province. The vehicle was searched and 17kg of heroin to the estimated street value of R2.8m was recovered on the spare wheel and in the panel of the rear left door and seized,” Sekgotodi said. “The accused was arrested resulting in the subsequent conviction. The accused was sentenced to 15 years direct imprisonment.” Sekgotodi said an investigation by the Assert Forfeiture Unit into the seized vehicle, which was used in transporting the heroin, is continuing.

Meanwhile, provincial head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga Major General Zodwa Mokoena has applauded the investigating team and the prosecutors “for such a remarkable verdict imposed to the accused”. Last week, three men were appearing in the Empangeni Magistrate’s Court for allegedly being in possession of millions of rand worth of heroin. The trio – between 27 years old and 40 years old – were arrested on Tuesday, at the Nseleni off-ramp by the Empangeni task team.