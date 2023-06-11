Four people have been killed in a horrific crash which happened on the on N12 Road, between Phola and Emalahleni. Mpumalanga spokesperson for the Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison Moeti Mmusi said the accident happened on Saturday.

“This happened during a collision between a light delivery vehicle and a sedan. Eight more (people) sustained injuries and were transported by the emergency personnel to the nearby hospital for treatment,” Mmusi narrated. “The details of the crash are sketchy at the moment. It is, however, believed that one of the vehicles involved lost control, veered of its lane, and rolled several times before colliding with a vehicle that came from the opposite direction.” At least four travellers were killed in a horrific vehicle collision in Mpumalanga. He said travellers were ejected out of the two vehicles, and their bodies were strewn on the road.

“It is therefore unknown whether the two drivers were among the four who perished on impact at the scene,” he said. “Furthermore, the emergency personnel who responded to the scene found the debris of the two vehicles, which included the engine of one of the vehicles on the road.” At least four travellers were killed in a horrific vehicle collision in Mpumalanga. The deceased travellers are three women and one man.

One of the vehicles was also pulling a trailer. The Mpumalanga authorities said an investigation into the crash has already commenced. Meanwhile, Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety Security and Liaison, Vusi Shongwe is calling for “cautious driving in order to prevent needles loss of lives” on the roads.