Cape Town - Mpumalanga police on Monday appealed to the public to assist with information that could lead to the recovery of a 13-year-old boy who was kidnapped, and the arrest of suspects.

In a statement, police said that on Sunday at about 3:30pm, Kathlego Marite was playing with his two friends at Frangipani Street in Tasbetpark Extension 03, in Witbank.

"While (the children were) playing, a gold Toyota Corolla with three occupants stopped next to them. One of the men, who was dressed in black, with a green jacket, grabbed the victim to the vehicle before driving off with him,” police said.

“Kathlego’s friends ran to his mom and told her about the ordeal. She, in turn, reported the incident to the police.”

A case of kidnapping has been opened and police urge any person with information that may assist in the investigation of this matter to contact Captain Africa Nyathi at 071 352 6007 or call the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

African News Agency/ANA