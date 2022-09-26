Bystander, 21, shot dead by gunmen who attacked foreign-owned shop

Netcare 911 paramedics responded to the shoot-out at about 11am on Monday morning.

Johannesburg - A 21-year-old bystander was shot dead by unknown gunmen who allegedly attacked a foreign-owned shop in Blesboklaagte, Mpumalanga.

They said the incident took place on Monday at Carmen Street in Blesboklaagte, Nkangela District.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said multiple shots were fired in the direction of the store owner who managed to escape through the front door and was chased by the suspects as he ran away.

The shop owner managed to get into his car and drive off.