Bystander, 21, shot dead by gunmen who attacked foreign-owned shop

Johannesburg - A 21-year-old bystander was shot dead by unknown gunmen who allegedly attacked a foreign-owned shop in Blesboklaagte, Mpumalanga.
Netcare 911 paramedics responded to the shoot-out at about 11am on Monday morning.
They said the incident took place on Monday at Carmen Street in Blesboklaagte, Nkangela District.
Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said multiple shots were fired in the direction of the store owner who managed to escape through the front door and was chased by the suspects as he ran away.
The shop owner managed to get into his car and drive off.
Herbst said: “On closer inspection, it was found that a 21-year-old bystander was shot. The patient, an adult male, was found lying face down in a pool of blood.
“Sadly he showed no signs of life and was declared deceased on the scene.”
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown and are being investigated by the relevant authorities who were on the scene.
IOL has reached out to police for comment, but they are yet to comment.
