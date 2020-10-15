Caregiver sought after body of woman, 80, found in freezer

Cape Town – Police have strongly condemned another attack on a senior citizen, highlighting that it “depicts a serious moral decay in society’’. A manhunt has been launched in Mpumalanga following the discovery of an 80-year-old woman's body in a freezer at Pankop, near Mmamethlake. Police have appealed to a woman, named MmaThato, who was the deceased’s caregiver and is believed to be from Lesotho, to immediately go to the nearest police station as they believe she can assist in the investigation. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was living with her 10-year-old grandson and the caregiver, who had been hired by the family, SAPS said in a statement. On Monday, the boy came back from school only to find that there was nobody at home. The door to the house had been left wide open, but the burglar door was locked.

’’He then began to ask neighbours about the whereabouts of his granny and the caregiver. The neighbours tried to assist in the search and other family members were also informed about the matter.

’’Whilst searching, the neighbours became suspicious when they noticed a coffee table, gas stove and a TV set placed on top of the freezer.

’’They then removed the items and discovered the lifeless body of the elderly woman inside the freezer.'’

Members of the public who know MmaThato’s whereabouts are also urged to kindly contact Detective Captain Solomon Moshime at 082 065 1355 or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111. Alternatively, a tip-off can be given on the MySAPSApp.

At Valbank, a few kilometres from Mmamethlake, a 91-year-old woman was allegedly severely assaulted by a caregiver.

After the incident, the 45-year-old suspect fled the scene and the matter was brought to the attention of the police, who opened a case of assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm.

The suspect, believed to be from Lesotho, was traced and arrested in Pretoria. She is due to appear in the Mbibana Magistrate's Court on Friday, where she is expected to apply for bail.

IOL