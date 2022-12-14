Durban - There have been mixed reactions to André de Ruyter’s resignation. Earlier, news broke that the Eskom CEO had tendered his resignation. Notice of his resignation comes as the country experiences one of its worst load-shedding periods in years.

On Saturday, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha announced the move to stage 5 load shedding. “Due to unusually high demand and the breakdown of a generating unit each at Hendrina, Kendal and Kriel power stations, load shedding has unfortunately been escalated to stage 5 until further notice. “Koeberg Unit 1 has been taken off-line this morning for planned refuelling and routine maintenance. Eskom will give a full update in due course," he said. Now, five days later, Eskom has yet to provide the update it promised.

Many are bracing for a light-less Christmas. According to eThekwini Municipality, the outages are wreaking havoc on electrical supply. “Trip-outs after load shedding is due to in-rush currents when networks are switched back on. To minimise possibilities of trip-outs, residents are advised to switch off non-essential appliances during load shedding," said City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.

IOL reported that earlier today it was former DA leader Mmusi Maimane who let the cat out of the bag when he took to social media. The DA’s Ghaleb Cachalia said De Ruyter’s apparent sudden resignation as the CEO of Eskom was a reflection on Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe’s relentless campaign against a man who despite having one hand tied behind his back as he battled to get the utility on track – fighting corruption, debilitating policies and political interference – conducted a dutiful and responsible effort at the discharging of his duties. Business Unity SA commended De Ruyter for his valiant efforts.

“His resignation is a major blow for Eskom and the efforts to address the energy crisis we are facing on an ongoing basis. While this is a blow, it is hardly surprising, given the irresponsible comments by some in government and some other sectors,” Busa said in a statement. It added that the Eskom board must act with urgency to announce a replacement, even if on a temporary basis. “The replacement must have the skills and capability to continue all efforts to reduce load shedding, accelerate the Eskom restructure, tackle ongoing corruption and sabotage and work with business to diversify the energy generation and distribution environment, with the focus on cleaner energy,” Busa said.

Meanwhile De Ruyter’s resignation has set the Twitter streets ablaze: I’m pretty sure Andre de Ruyter resigned because he lost the support of Cyril Ramaphosa, who became reliant on Gwede Mantashe to survive politically in the ANC. We know how quickly Gwede wanted ADR gone. When forced to choose between the ANC & SA, Ramaphosa again shows his hand. — Dean Macpherson MP (@DeanMacpherson) December 14, 2022

Andre de Ruyter lasted longer than most human beings could tolerate @Eskom_SA - the clue to the escalation in loadshedding since 2018 lies in the preceding two years when maintenance was inadequate the the utility's debt rocketed. Who will sup at the poisoned chalice now? https://t.co/Muei9KO8Yd — Bruce Whitfield (@brucebusiness) December 14, 2022 If true, was de Ruyter’s axing the price Ramaphosa had to pay for the RET faction’s support to save himself from impeachment? Both Mantashe and Gordhan started circling de Ruyter last week. The one man standing between greedy cadres and fixing Eskom pushed out to appease the ANC. https://t.co/stgO5WFkB9 — John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) December 14, 2022 André de Ruyter mustn't be allowed to resign doesn't deserve it. Not only has he served this country with extreme incompetency but has plunged our country in total darkness literally and figuratively. He must be 🔥 and all state money paid as salary recouped @SABCNews @Eskom_SA pic.twitter.com/j9E0AGinjd — Nkosentsha Shezi (@NShezi) December 14, 2022