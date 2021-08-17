Congolese man not registered with HPCSA arrested for practising as a doctor

JOHANNESBURG – A 37 year-old man from the Democratic Republic of Congo has has been arrested after was allegedly found practising as a doctor although he is not registered as one. Henri Kabenga, who was practising at Grace Medical Practice in Vosman, Mpumalanga, was nabbed on Friday.

According to the Hawks’ Captain Dineo Sekgotodi, someone raised the alarm that Kabenga was not registered as a doctor, yet had been treating patients. Together with an inspector from the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA), the Hawks went to the surgery. “On arrival at the premises used for his practice, an unregistered doctor was found and the receptionist confirmed that he was the doctor on duty.

“A search was conducted and the suspect did not have valid documentation that allowed him to practise as a doctor. The surgery where Henri Kabenga was arrested for allegedly practising in South Africa although he is not registered with the Health Profession. Picture: Hawks. "He was arrested for contravening Section 17(1) (a) of the Health Professions Act 56 of 1974. The charges relates to practising as a doctor by seeing patients, and issuing medicines without being registering with the HPCSA,“ Sekgotodi said. According to the HPCSA, it was discovered that Kabenga was practising as a medical practitioner at the practice of Dr NM Phoba, who is registered with the council.