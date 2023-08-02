The bail application of 29-year-old Mbombela traffic official, Khanyisile Viola Nyalunga - implicated in a failed cash-in-transit heist in Hazyview - is expected to resume in the White River Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga on Wednesday. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) Mpumalanga spokesperson, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, said Nyalunga was arrested on Friday, and made her first court appearance on Monday.

“The accused Khanyisile Viola Nyalunga appeared before the White River Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, August 1, for further bail application,” said Sekgotodi. “The case was postponed to Wednesday, August 2, for continuation of argument and judgment (on the bail application). The accused remains in custody.” On Monday, the Hazyview Magistrate’s Court transferred Nyalungu’s case to the White River Magistrate’s Court, which then heard the traffic officer’s bid for bail on Tuesday.

A 29-year-old Mbombela traffic officer is seeking bail after she was arrested for alleged links with robbers. Photo: Twitter/CrimeInSA The Hawks said Nyalunga was arrested after being linked to a foiled cash-in-transit heist. “It is alleged that on Thursday, July 27, at about 1.30pm an armoured vehicle of Fidelity security company was travelling from White River to Hazyview, escorted by a TSU (security) vehicle,” said Sekgotodi. “At the White River/Hazyview junction, as the armoured vehicle turned right into Hazyview, it was rammed by a grey Mercedes-Benz sedan.”

A Mbombela traffic official will appear in court today after she was allegedly linked to a failed cash-in-transit heist in Hazyview. Photo: Hawks The assailants “immediately” started shooting at the cash-in-transit vehicle, injuring the security guards inside. They were later transported to hospital for medical treatment, Sekgotodi said. “The TSU (security) also arrived and returned fire. According to information the suspects fled with three other sedan vehicles,” said Sekgotodi. According to the Hawks, a vehicle belonging to Nyalunga was allegedly seen transporting some of the assailants and firearms which were used during the failed heist.

“The team of investigators followed up information which led to the arrest of Nyalunga after stolen vehicles which were also seen on the crime scene were found parked in her yard. The vehicles were confiscated and the suspect (Nyalunga) was also arrested,” said Sekgotodi. A 29-year-old Mbombela traffic officer is seeking bail after she was arrested for alleged links with robbers. Photo: Twitter/CrimeInSA During preliminary investigations, it was discovered that the vehicles recovered at Nyalunga’s house had been reported as stolen. “The silver Mercedes Benz ML250 was stolen at Mhala, in Mpumalanga in June 2023 and the Mercedes Benz C-Class sedan was stolen at Vosloorus (Gauteng) in February 2021,” said Sekgotodi.