Court interpreter charged with corruption to remain behind bars

Pretoria - The Bushbuckridge Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga has remanded Busizwe Zizwe Zitha, a court interpreter based in Mkhuhlu, in custody after he appeared on Monday charged with corruption.

Hawks Mpumalanga spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said Zitha, 40, was arrested by the Hawks in Mpumalanga last week.

“The arrest followed a complaint from the victim who alleged that between January and March 2021, he was approached by the accused (Zitha) after he was released on bail for two cases of violation of a protection order and assault (domestic violence related cases) demanding cash, claiming that he will withdraw his two cases,” said Sekgotodi.

The man, who was on bail, allegedly paid the interpreter, but the cases were not withdrawn in court.

“The victim further alleged that the accused continued with his tricks by telling him different stories on different occasions to pay the money, informing him that cash will be for the prosecutor, petrol and the stealing of the two case dockets,” said Sekgotodi.

“After the matter was reported to the Hawks, they followed up information and the investigation led to the case docket being opened. A warrant of arrest was granted and executed.”

The Hawks in Mpumalanga are now appealing to community members who previously paid the embattled court official to contact the authorities.

“The Hawks in Mpumalanga are still appealing to all victims who paid the money to the suspect for the withdrawal of their cases to come forth and report the matter by contacting the investigating officer, Captain Luzile Ndlovu, on 071 ‪481 2819‬,” said Sekgotodi.

Zitha will return to court on Thursday for further investigation and possible bail application.

IOL