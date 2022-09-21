‘Criminals use social media platforms to target unsuspecting victims,’ police warn

Cape Town - Police in Mpumalanga has raised concerns about people who fall prey to criminals targeting unsuspecting victims using social media platforms. Police management in the province said some people end up becoming victims of fraud, robberies, kidnappings, rapes, and murders as a result of these conniving tactics.

According to the provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala despite the public being cautioned, many continue to be pounced by perpetrators who masquerade as authentic individuals. “There are cases of fraud opened with the police whereby people were previously scammed of their hard-earned cash, either through lucrative deals, false competitions, buying of cars, and other expensive items. “Police are calling on the public to be weary of these individuals and not entertain them. These people always seek new ways to defraud victims of their money. They even go to the extent of informing some victims that there is an inheritance left by their unknown family members.

“In the process, they would then entice their victims to pay a certain amount, claiming to be for administration purposes for the funds to be released. “The same dirty tricks they use to lure victims of false competitions. When such money shall have been transferred to the suspects, they then seize to communicate with the victims,” Mohlala said. He said police had noticed a number of people who have been conned of their money after having seen expensive vehicles or household items advertised cheaply on social media.

Police are urging the public to always practice caution when interacting with unknown persons on social media. In 2021, a 23-year-old man from eSwatini was alleged to have lured his victim using social media by enticing them into a loving relationship. Mohlala said once they got into the relationship, it is alleged the man would arrange to meet victims in a secluded area where he reportedly robbed them of their belongings and then raped them.

“The incidents were reported to the police, and the dockets were assigned to a team of investigators from the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit in Pienaar, who investigated and discovered that there was a possible serial rapist on the loose. They then traced and arrested the man in September 2021 in Matsulu. “The suspect was charged for contravention of the Immigration Act after it was discovered that he did not have valid documents to be in South Africa, as well as four counts of rape and three for robbery,” Mohlala said. During his arrest, police also recovered some of the items belonging to the victims he robbed.

“It was then uncovered in the tour of the investigation that the victims were mainly enticed through social media platforms. “His next court appearance will be at Matsulu Periodical Court on Thursday, September 22, 2022,” Mohlala added. Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela urged the public to be vigilant when using social media platforms as perpetrators take advantage of these channels to prey on victims.