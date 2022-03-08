Deadly family dispute as ex-cop husband shoots wife, guns down three of her siblings

Pretoria - Four lives were lost in Mpumalanga when an ex-police officer turned the gun on himself after allegedly shooting his wife and gunning down three of her siblings during a family argument on Sunday. The Mpumalanga woman, 36, is fighting for her life in hospital, while her three older siblings - two sisters and a brother - were fatally wounded by her husband, a former police constable. He allegedly died by suicide after turning the gun on himself.

Story continues below Advertisment

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala describe the incident which took place in Standerton on Sunday night as “horrific and shocking”. “Police report indicates that on the said day, a 36-year-old woman, her two sisters, aged 40 and 44, as well as her 37-year-old brother, were allegedly shot by the woman's husband,” said Mohlala. “The woman (wife) sustained serious injuries and is fighting for her life in hospital while her siblings, unfortunately, succumbed to the shots.”

Mohlala said the 37-year-old man, the assailant, was also found with a gunshot wound lying next to his firearm. He was also certified dead at the scene. “The SAPS members from Standerton and the medical personnel were notified about the incident, and upon their arrival, the wife was taken to hospital,” he said. The SAPS has opened a case with three counts of murder, attempted murder and an inquest following the death of the alleged shooter.

Story continues below Advertisment

So far, it has been revealed that the assailant is a former police constable. “Preliminary investigation indicates that there was an argument between the man and his wife, together with the woman's family in the drive way of the man's residence. “The quarrel ended badly as there was a shootout, resulting in the death of the four people and serious injuries sustained by the wife,” said Mohlala.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The motive for the incident following the facts suggests that it could be domestic-related. Nonetheless, the matter is being investigated by the police.” Meanwhile, the provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has expressed concerns over domestic-related incidents in the province. "We call on members of the society not to bottle inside but rather seek professional help as soon as possible whenever they come across hurdles in life rather than resorting to violence,” said Manamela.

Story continues below Advertisment