Deadly weapons: Man nabbed with explosives, rifles, a pistol and live rounds

Pretoria – An operation by the police’s Tactical Response Team (TRT) and the National Intervention Unit has resulted in the recovery of “deadly weapons”. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said four suspects were arrested on separate occasions as part of the operation in Barberton.

“Police received information about a man who was driving a white Corsa bakkie in possession of explosives in Masoyi. They spotted the vehicle, stopped and searched it then reportedly found an R1 assault rifle with a number of live rounds, a 3.8 handgun also with live ammunition, and an R5 assault rifle with live rounds,” Mdhluli said. “Police also found a .22 rifle with live ammunition, as well as a detonator and explosive gel.” A 44-year-old man has appeared in a Mpumalanga court for possession of explosive gel, R1 and R5 rifles, a pistol, a .22 rifle and ammunition. Picture: Supplied/SAPS Police said Sabelo Peter Mdluli, 44, was arrested and charged for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as for possession of explosives.

Mdluli appeared before the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court and his case was postponed to November 1 for a bail application. A 44-year-old man has appeared in a Mpumalanga court for possession of explosive gel, R1 and R5 rifles, a pistol, a .22 rifle and ammunition. Picture: Supplied/SAPS In a separate incident, police stopped and searched a blue Volkswagen Polo. “They found a firearm with live rounds of ammunition. They (occupants of the car) reportedly failed to give an account of the said items and the three – Dinani Zulu, 29, Bongani Nkosinathi Mlambo, 33, and Mthokozisi Magwaza, 34 – were immediately arrested for allegedly being in possession of prohibited firearm and ammunition,” said Mdhluli.

The vehicle was confiscated for further investigation. The trio appeared before the Barberton Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Zulu and Mlambo were granted bail. Magwaza, who had an outstanding case of possession of unlicensed firearm at Elukwatini and was due to appear in the Eerstehoek Magistrate's Court on November 15, was denied bail, Mdhluli said.

