PHOTO: ANA Reporter

Middelburg - Rescue workers at Gloria coal mine near Middelburg, Mpumalanga, on Thursday found seven more bodies of men underground, but did not bring them to the surface as it was not safe to do so, business rescue practitioners’ representative Mike Elliot said.

“Rescue workers turned around and saw one dead person. They then went up and saw others. Gas levels started to rise and it was not safe for them to bring the bodies to the surface,” said Elliot.

He added that rescue workers found the bodies after the rescue operations were put on hold for safety reasons, but while they were still underground.

The latest discovery brought the number of alleged illegal miners who have died at Gloria to 12 but recent reports now place this toll at 13.

They are some of the more than 20 people who were trapped underground last week following an explosion that occurred while they were allegedly stealing copper cables.

Elliot told the African News Agency (ANA) earlier on Thursday that rescue operations would resume after a fan was installed in order to pump fresh air so that it could dilute harmful underground gases.

Last week, five bodies were retrieved from the mine’s underground area. A sixth man was brought to the surface alive and taken to a hospital, where he was later discharged, said provincial police spokesman Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.

Gloria coal mine, which is owned by the Gupta family, was placed under business rescue a year ago and its workers were put on special leave in December last year.

