Dockets destroyed after police station archive office catches fire in Barberton

An unidentified number of dockets were destroyed after an archive office at Barberton police station in Mpumalanga caught fire on Thursday morning. Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said police at the station noticed a smoke coming from the office and immediately alerted authorities.

“Firefighters were called to the scene and successfully extinguished the fire. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident and some archived dockets were burnt though the figures are yet to be determined,” said Mdhluli. Mdhluli said an investigation into the incident was currently under way to determine the cause of the fire. Meanwhile, the acting provincial police commissioner in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, assured the public that a formidable team of experts has been assigned to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"We cannot at this time link this incident to the recent arrests of four members. That case is being handled by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Unit also known as the Hawks. We are confident that the enquiry will provide clarity on what transpired,“ said Mkhwanazi. In August, three people were arrested for the burglary at the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) Public Order Police base in Faure, Western Cape. A riot control ammunition and a gas canister launcher were stolen from the base.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed the three suspects, including a woman, were arrested on Monday, August 19. “An extensive pursuit for the suspects responsible for the burglary at the SAPS Public Order Police base in Faure which was discovered a week ago led to the arrest of two male suspects, aged 29 and 31, and a female suspect, aged 44. “Kleinvlei detectives joined forces with the Anti-Gang Unit to probe the circumstances surrounding a brazen incident where non-lethal ammunition and a gas canister launcher were stolen. The investigation led the team to various locations in and around Kleinvlei during the course of Monday evening where the suspects were apprehended at separate addresses,” Traut said.