Drunk motorist fires shots at cops, assaults and disarms them of their service pistols

Rustenburg -Two police officers were assaulted and robbed of their service firearm in Mbombela (Nelspruit), Mpumalanga police said on Thursday. Spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the two were attacked on Wednesday.

"Police report indicates that on the said day, the two police officers, a Sergeant and a Constable were busy patrolling when they noticed a suspicious red VW Polo without a rear number plate. The said car was occupied by three males. "They then pulled over the vehicle and began a search. During the search, it is said that the members noticed that the driver was busy consuming liquor inside the vehicle. It is said that the suspects attempted to bribe the members but the members refused." He said while the police were effecting an arrest, one of the men reportedly fired a shot barely missing the other police officer.

"Whilst the said member was on the ground, the suspects reportedly assaulted him and robbed him of his 9mm service pistol with ammunition as well as a cellphone. “They then turned and attacked the crew, who also sustained some injuries. The suspects also took a service pistol with ammunition from the member and fled the scene." He said other police officers were alerted and a case of armed robbery with a count of attempted murder was opened.

"The members were taken to hospital for medical treatment after they sustained some injuries. A 72-hour Activation Plan has been activated to trace the suspects and police are adamant that an arrest will be made soon." Mpumalanga provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, sent a stern warning to those who disrespect officers of the law. 'We wish a speedy recovery to the injured members. At the same time we will never allow anyone to undermine any law enforcement officer in our country. Those suspects must be hunted down and be brought to book. We will not rest until all of them are put behind bars," she said.

