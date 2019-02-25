Picture: Independent Media

Nelspruit - Eighteen people were injured when a truck and three light motor vehicles collided near the University of Mpumalanga in Nelspruit, ER24 paramedics said on Monday. ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said the rescue service's paramedics arrived at the scene and found the truck in the road while the three light motor vehicles parked on the side of the road.

“On closer inspection, paramedics found that eighteen people had sustained minor to moderate injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found,” he said.

“It is understood that a number of the patients had been traveling on the back of the truck at the time of the collision.”

The patients were treated on the scene and transported to nearby provincial hospitals for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

