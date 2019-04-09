Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - A 70-year-old farmer was left in critical condition after he was shot several times on his farm in Marble Hall, Mpumalanga on Monday night.



According to reports from the scene, he sustained four gunshot wounds to his chest, arm and leg.





The Netcare 1 Specialised Helicopter Air Ambulance was called by Swiftmed EMS to attend to the shooting. The farmer was assessed on the scene by an Advanced life support paramedic and found to be in a critical condition.





"Due to the seriousness of his injuries the Netcare 911 specialised helicopter ambulance was called to the scene to airlift the man to the hospital," said Netcare in a statement.





Police members who were on the scene and local farm security are set to launch an investigation into the circumstances leading up to the shooting.





* Receive IOL's top stories via WhatsApp by sending your name to 0745573535.



