An elderly woman was mauled to death by a dog in Mpumalanga, private emergency services provider ER24 said in a statement. File picture: Matthew Jordaan/ANA

Cape Town - An elderly woman was mauled to death by a dog in Middleburg, Mpumalanga, private emergency services provider ER24 said in a statement on Monday.

The woman, 76, was attacked by the large dog at a home in Frank Bath Road on Monday morning.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics responded to the scene shortly after 9am.

"Paramedics assessed the woman and found that she had sustained numerous bite wounds which left her in a critical condition".

Despite life support interventions, the woman's condition deteriorated and CPR and further advanced life support interventions were initiated.

She was taken to Middleburg Provincial hospital where she died of her injuries.

Local authorities are investigating.

African News Agency/ANA