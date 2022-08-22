Eskom, CPUT sign R36m agreement to retrain workers at Komati to prepare for adoption of renewable energy

Rustenburg - Eskom and the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) have signed a R36 million agreement to start a training centre at Komati power station. The training centre would support the implementation of Eskom’s Just Energy Transition strategy.

The objective is to educate, train and upskill Eskom Komati power station staff and qualifying beneficiaries from surrounding communities in the Mpumalanga region, in line with the Eskom Just Energy Transition drive. Vice Chancellor Professor Chris Nhlapo said the university was well placed to handle the training. “In many respects CPUT is the perfect home for a partnership of this nature because everything that we have done thus far has distinguished SARETEC [South African Renewable Energy Technology Centre] from other energy centres.

“As one of the leading universities of technology in the country, SARETEC is already part of a portfolio of excellence at CPUT. We have a proven track record of exceeding the brief. We have shown that CPUT has the requisite skills and agility." Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter said when they were searching for a suitable facility to handle the training, they had only one option - CPUT. “We estimate that 300 000 jobs could be created thanks to the transition to renewable energy but of course these are skilled jobs and so that is why it is so important that we engage with a reputable education institution like CPUT to ensure that we can reskill these people who are currently working in the coal value chain to work in renewable energy,“ he said.

