Eskom expects lower stages of load shedding for the weekend

Cape Town - Power utility Eskom has announced that heavy stages of load shedding are expected to ease for the weekend, with changes expected depending on units returning to service as planned. Eskom says stage 4 load shedding will be implemented on Friday from 5am, while Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented on Saturday from 5am.

This follows the implementation of heavy blackouts earlier this week. In a statement, Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Matshantsha said due to an improvement in available generation capacity, together with the lower weekend demand for electricity, stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 5am on Friday until 5am on Saturday. Stage 3 load shedding will then be implemented and continue until 5am on Sunday.

“Load shedding will be suspended until 4pm on Sunday, when stage 2 load shedding will be implemented,” he said Matshantsha said two generation units at Duvha, a unit each at Arnot, Camden, Grootvlei, Kendal, Kriel and Majuba power stations had returned to service on Wednesday. “A generating unit at Lethabo power station was taken out of service due to a breakdown.”

Eskom cautioned the public that there is a high degree of uncertainty associated with this, as these changes are dependent on units returning to service as planned. The power utility said further details will be published as soon as any significant changes occur. IOL