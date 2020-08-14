Eskom implements Stage 1 loadshedding until 10pm on Friday, none expected over the weekend

Johannesburg - Eskom says it has eased loadshedding to Stage 1 from 5pm on Friday night after it successfully restored three generation units to service.

In a short statement on the power utility’s website, Eskom said it did not expect any loadshedding to take place over the weekend.

Loadshedding was implemented from Wednesday this week.

“After successfully returning three generation units to service today, Eskom is pleased to announce that pressure on the generation system has eased this afternoon. Loadshedding will therefore be reduced to Stage 1 starting 5pm until 10pm.

“While no loadshedding is anticipated during the weekend, Eskom wishes to remind the public to continue using electricity sparingly as the system remains vulnerable and unpredictable,” the power utility said.