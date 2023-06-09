Eskom implements stage 3 load shedding until midnight

Cape Town - Eskom has announced stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Friday until midnight, followed by stage 1 on Saturday morning from 5am.
Eskom issued a statement saying that stage-3 load shedding would be implemented from 4pm on Friday afternoon until midnight.
“Thereafter, stage-1 load shedding will be implemented from 5am until 4pm on Saturday afternoon, followed by stage-4 load shedding until midnight, and this pattern will be repeated on Sunday,” Eskom said.
Eskom interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena further added that breakdowns were currently at 16 546MW of generating capacity, while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance was 2 497MW.
“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Kendal, Lethabo and two generation units at Camden power stations were returned to service.
“In the same period, a generation unit each at Arnot and Matla power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns.
“The further delays in returning to service a generating unit at Arnot, Grootvlei and Hendrina power stations are contributing to the current capacity constraints,” Mokwena said.
She also said that Eskom teams were working around the clock to return these generating units to service over the next few days.
Mokwena further added that Eskom would publish another update should any significant changes occur.
