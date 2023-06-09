Eskom implements stage 3 load shedding until midnight

Cape Town - Eskom has announced stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Friday until midnight, followed by stage 1 on Saturday morning from 5am.

Eskom issued a statement saying that stage-3 load shedding would be implemented from 4pm on Friday afternoon until midnight.

“Thereafter, stage-1 load shedding will be implemented from 5am until 4pm on Saturday afternoon, followed by stage-4 load shedding until midnight, and this pattern will be repeated on Sunday,” Eskom said.

Eskom interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena further added that breakdowns were currently at 16 546MW of generating capacity, while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance was 2 497MW.