Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, June 9, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Eskom implements stage 3 load shedding until midnight

South Africans will face more power outages in the next few days. Picture: Bongiwe Mchunu

South Africans will face more power outages in the next few days. Picture: Bongiwe Mchunu

Published 1h ago

Share

Cape Town - Eskom has announced stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Friday until midnight, followed by stage 1 on Saturday morning from 5am.

This comes aft .

Eskom issued a statement saying that stage-3 load shedding would be implemented from 4pm on Friday afternoon until midnight.

“Thereafter, stage-1 load shedding will be implemented from 5am until 4pm on Saturday afternoon, followed by stage-4 load shedding until midnight, and this pattern will be repeated on Sunday,” Eskom said.

Eskom interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena further added that breakdowns were currently at 16 546MW of generating capacity, while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance was 2 497MW.

More on this

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Kendal, Lethabo and two generation units at Camden power stations were returned to service.

“In the same period, a generation unit each at Arnot and Matla power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns.

“The further delays in returning to service a generating unit at Arnot, Grootvlei and Hendrina power stations are contributing to the current capacity constraints,” Mokwena said.

She also said that Eskom teams were working around the clock to return these generating units to service over the next few days.

Mokwena further added that Eskom would publish another update should any significant changes occur.

IOL

Related Topics:

EskomNERSAKgosientsho RamokgopaLoadshedding

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe