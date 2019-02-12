Power utility Eskom has announced that it will implement Stage 3 rotational load shedding from 8:00 to 23:00 on Tuesday. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - Power utility Eskom has announced that it will implement Stage 3 rotational load shedding from 8:00 to 23:00 on Tuesday. "Despite the generating units returning to service as planned, the emergency reserves (diesel and water) are still very low," said Eskom in a statement.

Stage 3 calls for 3000MW to be rotationally load shed across the country.

South Africans were angered and surprised when Stage 2 load shedding was moved to Stage 4 load shedding on Monday.

The power utility calls on residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly and to switch off geysers and non-essential lighting and electrical appliances.

The Eskom board vowed it would urgently embark on an in-depth audit of its systems. The board had a meeting with its executive management and the Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

* Get the latest load shedding schedule here.

** For the latest #Loadshedding news click here.

*** Receive IOL's top stories via WhatsApp by sending your name to 0745573535.