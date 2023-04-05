Eskom implements Stage 4 load shedding blackouts until Easter Friday

Cape Town - Power utility Eskom has implemented Stage 4 load shedding on Wednesday afternoon until 5am on Easter Friday.
The implementation of Stage 4 comes as finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced on Wednesday that Treasury had decided to withdraw the gazette that granted Eskom exemption from disclosing irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure.
In a statement on Wednesday, Eskom announced that Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Wednesday until 5am on Friday.
It said Stage 3 load shedding would be implemented daily until 5am on Tuesday next week.
Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said breakdowns are at 16 644 MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance has reduced to 6 400MW ahead of the winter period.
Energy crisis ad-hoc committee to summon the premier, energy adviser and electricity minister
South African business activity contracts in March
Bumper month for bakkie sales in SA - these were the best and worst sellers
DearSA calls for public comments on Eskom exemption on expenditure
Eskom’s forecast shows 'code red' load shedding every week for the next year
A call for recourse and rebates for country’s small businesses hard hit by energy crisis
“Over the past 24 hours, a generation unit was returned to service at Arnot Power Station. In the same period, a generating unit each at Arnot, Lethabo, Kriel and Tutuka power stations were taken offline for repairs.”
Mokwena said delays in returning a unit to service at Kusile, Medupi and Tutuka power stations have contributed to the capacity constraints.
“We thank all South Africans who continue using electricity sparingly and efficiently in helping to alleviate the pressure on the power system.”
Mokwena added that Eskom will publish a further update as soon as any significant changes occur.
IOL