Eskom implements Stage 4 load shedding blackouts until Easter Friday

The implementation of Stage 4 comes as finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced on Wednesday that Treasury had decided to withdraw the gazette that granted Eskom exemption from disclosing irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure.

In a statement on Wednesday, Eskom announced that Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Wednesday until 5am on Friday.

It said Stage 3 load shedding would be implemented daily until 5am on Tuesday next week.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said breakdowns are at 16 644 MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance has reduced to 6 400MW ahead of the winter period.