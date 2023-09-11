Eskom increases load shedding from Stage 4 to Stage 5

Eskom has announced the implementation of Stage 5 load shedding from 10pm on Monday in order to replenish pumped storage dam levels overnight and maintain sufficient emergency generation reserves. This comes after the power utility had previously implemented stage 4 power cuts due to the failure of generating units at Arnot, Duvha, and Grootvlei power stations, as well as the delay in returning generating units to service.

However, on Monday evening, the utility announced that in order to replenish pumped storage dam levels overnight and to maintain sufficient emergency generation reserves, Stage 5 load shedding will be implemented tonight (Monday) from 10pm until 5am on Tuesday. "Thereafter, Stage 4 load shedding will continue to be implemented as previously communicated from 5am on Tuesday until further notice," said Eskom's interim spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena, in a statement. Mokwena also maintained that Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return these generating units to service.