Eskom keeps load shedding at Stage 3 until further notice

Cape Town – Power utility Eskom announced on Wednesday that load shedding would be maintained at Stage 3 until further notice. In a brief update, Eskom said due to some improvements in the generation capacity over the past 24 hours, Stage 3 load shedding would remain in force until further notice.

On Tuesday, Eskom announced due to some recovery in generation capacity over the past 48 hours, load shedding would be reduced to Stage 3 from 5am on Wednesday until 4pm. Eskom previously highlighted that over the past 48 hours, the repairs to the damaged towers at Cahora Bassa in Mozambique were completed and restored to full capacity. “We have successfully returned to service a generating unit each at Arnot, Grootvlei, Kriel and Tutuka power stations.

“During the same period a generating unit each at Lethabo and two units at Kriel power stations were taken off-line for repairs. “The return to service of a generating unit each at Hendrina and Medupi power stations are delayed,” Eskom said. Eskom added that breakdowns was down to 13 949MW of generating capacity while 4 322MW of generating capacity was out of service for planned maintenance.