Eskom now implementing Stage 6 load shedding blackouts

Power utility Eskom has implemented Stage 6 load shedding blackouts due to a shortage of generation capacity. Eskom sakd it would be implementing Stage 6 load shedding from 4pm on Wednesday until 5am on Thursday.

Eskom had previously announced the implementation of Stage 5 load shedding on Wednesday morning. Eskom said Stage 6 load shedding would be implemented from 4pm on Wednesday, thereafter Stage 5 load shedding will be implemented until 4pm on Thursday and this pattern will be repeated daily until further notice. Eskom’s spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena said breakdowns are at 16 772 MVW of generating capacity, while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance had reduce to 5 807MW.

“Over the past 24 hours two generation units were returned to service at Kriel Power Station. In the same period, a generating unit at Duvha Power Station was taken offline for repairs. “The delays in returning a unit to service at Camden, Kendal, Lethabo, Medupi and Tutuka power stations have contributed to the capacity constraints. “Similarly, the increase in demand after the long weekend and the re-opening of the schools has put additional strain on the power generation system,” Mokwena said.