Eskom says SA can expect Stage 3 load shedding on Saturday, Stage 1 by Sunday

Cape Town - Eskom says load shedding will be reduced from Stage 4 to Stage 3 on Saturday, with Stage 1 load shedding forecast for Sunday morning. In a statement on Friday afternoon, Eskom said Stage 4 load shedding will continue to be implemented until 5am on Saturday morning. Thereafter, Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from Saturday 5am morning until 5am on Sunday morning.

"Stage 1 load shedding will then be implemented until 4pm on Sunday and then revert to Stage 3 load shedding," Eskom said. Eskom says that over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Duvha, Kriel and Matla power stations were successfully returned to service. "During the same period a generating unit each at Camden and Kendal power stations were taken off-line for repairs.

“The return to service of a generating unit each at Hendrina, Medupi and Tutuka, power stations are delayed. "The repairs to the damaged towers from Cahora Bassa in Mozambique is continuing and is anticipated to be completed by early next week," Eskom said in a statement. The power utility further added that breakdowns currently reduced to 16 469MW of generating capacity while 4 652MW of generating capacity is out of service for planned maintenance.