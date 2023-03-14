Eskom to implement Stage 3 load shedding on Wednesday

Cape Town – Eskom has announced load shedding will be eased to Stage 3 from 5am on Wednesday morning until 4pm in the afternoon, with Stage 4 set to kick-in then. In a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon, Eskom said due to some recovery in generation capacity over the past 48 hours, load shedding would be reduced to stage 3 from 5am on Wednesday morning until 4pm in the afternoon.

“Thereafter, stage 4 load shedding will be implemented until 5am on Thursday. This pattern will continue as illustrated, until further notice,” Eskom said. Eskom said over the past 48 hours, the repairs to the damaged towers from Cahora Bassa in Mozambique were completed and restored to full capacity. “We have successfully returned to service a generating unit each at Arnot, Grootvlei, Kriel, and Tutuka power stations.

“During the same period a generating unit each at Lethabo, and two units at Kriel power stations were taken off-line for repairs. “The return to service of a generating unit each at Hendrina and Medupi power stations are delayed,” Eskom said in a statement. Eskom further added that breakdowns currently reduced to 13 949MW of generating capacity while 4 322MW of generating capacity is out of service for planned maintenance.