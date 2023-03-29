Cape Town - Eskom has announced that Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Wednesday afternoon and followed by Stage 4 on Thursday morning. In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Eskom said Stage 2 load shedding would be implemented as previously communicated from 4pm Wednesday until 5am on Thursday.

“Thereafter, Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 5am until 4pm on Thursday followed by Stage 4 load shedding until 5am on Friday morning.” “Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 5am on Friday morning until 5am on Saturday morning. Then Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 5am on Saturday morning until 5am on Sunday morning,” Eskom added. Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said that breakdowns had reduced capacity to 15 089MW while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance has increased to 7 147MW.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generation unit was returned to service at Duvha Power Station,” “In the same period, a generating unit each at Lethabo, Kendal and Kriel power stations were taken off-line for repairs." “The delays in returning a unit to service at Hendrina, Medupi, and two units at Tutuka power stations have contributed to the capacity constraints,” Mokwena said.