Cape Town - Eskom says load shedding will be implemented between stages 4 to 6 this weekend, despite lower demand for power during the weekend. In a statement on Friday, Eskom said it would implement Stage 6 on Friday until 5am on Saturday, before reducing to Stage 5 for Saturday until 4pm. Stage 6 would be implemented again until 5am on Sunday, before Stage 4 is enforced until 4pm.

From Sunday evening, Stage 6 is expected until at least midnight and into Monday. Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said breakdowns were currently at 17 093MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 6 392MW. “Over the past 24 hours, a generation unit each at Kendal and Lethabo power stations were returned to service.

“In the same period, two generating units at Camden Power Station were taken off-line for repairs,” she said. Mokwena further said that the delays in returning a unit to service at Kendal, Tutuka and two units at Medupi power stations have contributed to the capacity constraints, and the team is working around the clock to ensure that these units are returned to service as soon as possible. “We thank all South Africans who continue using electricity sparingly and efficiently in helping to alleviate the pressure on the power system as this is assisting in avoiding higher stages of load shedding,” Mokwena added.