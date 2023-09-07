Eskom to implement Stage 5 load shedding from 5am on Friday

This comes after the power utility had previously implemented Stage 6 load shedding due to the increase in planned generation maintenance and the loss of a further two generation units.

Power utility Eskom to implement Stage 5 load shedding at 5am on Friday due to improved generation capacity and emergency reserves.

On Monday, Eskom's interim spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena, said that two units at Lethabo and Matla power stations had to be shut down for urgent repairs.

"Breakdowns are currently at 16,210 MW of generating capacity, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5,894 MW.

"Since Sunday, a generating unit each at Kriel and Medupi power stations has been taken offline for repairs.