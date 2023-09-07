Eskom to implement Stage 5 load shedding from 5am on Friday

Power utility Eskom to implement Stage 5 load shedding at 5am on Friday due to improved generation capacity and emergency reserves.
This comes after the power utility had previously implemented Stage 6 load shedding due to the increase in planned generation maintenance and the loss of a further two generation units.
On Monday, Eskom's interim spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena, said that two units at Lethabo and Matla power stations had to be shut down for urgent repairs.
"Breakdowns are currently at 16,210 MW of generating capacity, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5,894 MW.
"Since Sunday, a generating unit each at Kriel and Medupi power stations has been taken offline for repairs.
"In the same period, a generating unit at Arnot, Kendal, Kriel, and Lethabo Power Stations was returned to service," Mokwena said on Monday.
Mokwena further said that the delay in returning to service a generating unit each at Hendrina and Tutuka Power contributed to the current capacity constraints.
Mokwena also said that Eskom will publish another update on Friday afternoon and pleaded with members of the public to reduce demand during the evening peak between 5pm to 9pm.
IOL News