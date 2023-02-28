Eskom to implement Stage 5 load shedding from Thursday

Cape Town - Power utility Eskom says load shedding will continue to be implemented at Stage 3 until 4pm on Tuesday and, thereafter, Stage 4 from 4pm on Wednesday and Stage 5 will be implemented on Thursday. The power utility said a generating unit each at Camden, Kriel, Matla and Matimba power stations, had returned to service in the past 24 hours.

They blamed the heightened load shedding on breakdowns of a unit each at Duvha, Lethabo, Majuba and Tutuka power stations. Eskom said these units had to be taken offline for repairs. “The delay in returning a unit each to service at Arnot, Camden, Duvha and Kendal power stations are contributing to the current capacity constraints,” Eskom said in a statement.