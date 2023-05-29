Eskom to implement Stage 6 load shedding blackouts as 10 generating units fail to return to service on time

Cape Town – Power utility Eskom has announced it will be implementing Stage 6 load shedding blackouts from 4pm on Monday afternoon until 5am on Tuesday morning. Eskom has blamed the heightened load shedding due to the delays in returning 10 generating units to service.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said breakdowns were currently at 18 751MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 2 407MW. “Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Hendrina and Kendal power stations were returned to service. “In the same period, a generation unit each at Duvha, Kriel and Tutuka power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns.

“The further delays in returning to service a generating unit at Arnot, Duvha, Hendrina, Kendal, Kriel, Lethabo, Majuba, Matimba and two generating units at Camden power stations continue to add to the current capacity constraints,” Mokwena said. She said they were working tirelessly to ensure that generating units returned to service as soon as possible. "We thank those South Africans who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers from 5pm to 9pm, in helping to alleviate the pressure on the power system and avoiding higher stages of load shedding,“ Mokwena said.