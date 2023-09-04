Eskom to implement Stage 6 load shedding from 5am on Tuesday until further notice

Power utility Eskom to implement Stage 6 load shedding at 5am on Tuesday until further notice due to the increase in planned generation maintenance and the loss of a further two generation units on Monday. This comes after the power utility had previously implemented Stage 5 load shedding.

Eskom's interim spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena, said that overnight, a further two units at Lethabo and Matla power stations will need to be shut down for urgent repairs. "Breakdowns are currently at 16,210 MW of generating capacity, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5,894 MW. "Since Sunday, a generating unit each at Kriel and Medupi power stations was taken offline for repairs.

"In the same period, a generating unit at Arnot, Kendal, Kriel, and Lethabo power stations was returned to service," Mokwena said. Mokwena further added that the delay in returning to service a generating unit each at Hendrina and Tutuka power stations is also contributing to the current capacity constraints. Momwena also assured that Eskom's teams are working tirelessly to return these generating units to service.