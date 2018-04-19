WITBANK - Suspended Mpumalanga Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member of the provincial legislature (MPL), Alfred Skhosana, on Thursday said he would take his party to court if it expelled him to contest the expulsion because he was not given enough time to prepare for the disciplinary hearing.

Skhosana told the African News Agency (ANA) that the EFF’s national leadership suspended him on February 28 for allegedly submitting a shoddy organisational report to it in his capacity as the provincial secretary of the party.

“They sent me a bundle of documents on March 14, two days before the hearing, and those documents were used as exhibits [evidence] against me in the hearing,” said Skhosana.

“I did not have time to peruse those documents. I did not even have time to speak to my lawyer and arrange witnesses before the hearing. I raised my concern about the time constraint at the hearing and asked for a postponement, but they refused to grant the postponement. If I’m expelled from the EFF, I will accept the decision and leave, but will take the EFF to court because the disciplinary hearing processes were against the law.”

Skhosana said the charge he faced was baseless because the party should have asked him to correct the alleged shoddy report, instead of suspending and charging him.

Secretary-general of the EFF, Godrich Gardee, said on Thursday his party would announced the outcome of the hearing in due course, but declined to comment on Skhosana’s allegations.

“I don’t know what he is talking about. I’m not privileged to comment on anything about him and the disciplinary hearing,” said Gardee.

